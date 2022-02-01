Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.80%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

