HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 590 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.93) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.18) to GBX 484 ($6.51) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 615 ($8.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.34) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 520.58 ($7.00).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 534.80 ($7.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £108.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 465.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 426.43. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.82) and a one year high of GBX 547.03 ($7.35).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($225,536.46).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

