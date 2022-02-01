Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

Several brokerages have commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

HTHT opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

