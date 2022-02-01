Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Down 5.8%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 4,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 525,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUMA shares. Cowen started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Humacyte alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.