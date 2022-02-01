HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $68.32 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001597 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00115957 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

