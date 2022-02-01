Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.19

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.19 and traded as high as $32.69. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 15,374 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $213.04 million, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

