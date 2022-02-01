Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading 12.5% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s stock price traded up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. 519,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,059,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Hut 8 Mining had a net margin of 50.27% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 840,489 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.