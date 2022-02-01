Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ HBP opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Huttig Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 67.80% and a net margin of 4.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBP. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

