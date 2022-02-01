HYCON Hits Market Cap of $393,098.32 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $393,098.32 and $40,019.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002189 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000073 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

