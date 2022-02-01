Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.53. Approximately 220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 61,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

