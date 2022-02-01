i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of i3 Verticals worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $746.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

