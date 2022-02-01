IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) versus Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Financial Analysis

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IBEX and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 2.09% 23.52% 6.66% Ooma -1.21% -2.14% -0.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IBEX and Ooma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $443.66 million 0.60 $2.85 million $0.49 29.63 Ooma $168.95 million 2.54 -$2.44 million ($0.10) -180.38

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

IBEX has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IBEX and Ooma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ooma 0 0 5 0 3.00

IBEX presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.79%. Ooma has a consensus target price of $27.88, suggesting a potential upside of 54.52%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than IBEX.

Summary

IBEX beats Ooma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

