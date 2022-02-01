Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 601 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 45,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,413,000 after purchasing an additional 616,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 33,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $295.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

