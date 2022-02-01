Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $31,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $155,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

