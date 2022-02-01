Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

