Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives GBX 245.83 Average PT from Analysts

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.83 ($3.31).

Several brokerages recently commented on IBST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 228 ($3.07) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 232 ($3.12) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Ibstock stock opened at GBX 199.10 ($2.68) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.90. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 180.80 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company has a market cap of £815.58 million and a PE ratio of 24.88.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

