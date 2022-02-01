Ichor (ICHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ichor by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

