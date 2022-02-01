IDEX (IDEX) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. IDEX has a market cap of $75.02 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00113585 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,334,535 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.