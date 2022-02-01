IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. IDEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.33-7.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.23. 400,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX has a 12-month low of $188.04 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.29.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.73.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

