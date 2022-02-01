Idle (IDLE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $86,958.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $86,958.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.50 or 0.07156662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.89 or 0.99661730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,744,525 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

