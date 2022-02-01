IDOX’s (IDOX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 78 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.01) target price on shares of IDOX in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 78.75 ($1.06).

IDOX stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. IDOX has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.92 ($1.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.87. The company has a market cap of £312.19 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

