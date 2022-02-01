Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW opened at $233.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.68 and its 200-day moving average is $231.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.19 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

