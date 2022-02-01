Independent Bank Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 73.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 94.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

