Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Tops $0.0001

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $6.96 million and $14.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.