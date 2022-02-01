Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. 317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 327,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. Analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.