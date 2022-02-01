Insider Buying: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Buys 23,516 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 23,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $352,504.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EVER opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.16. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVER. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 28.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 106.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.