Insider Buying: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Purchases 30,148 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,148 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,725,068.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Thursday, January 27th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 262,259 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $13,574,525.84.

On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84.

On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20.

KOD stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.40. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.