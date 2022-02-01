Insider Buying: Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 711,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 375,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 345,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

