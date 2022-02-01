Insider Buying: Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Acquires 71,500 Shares of Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,025.00 ($17,748.23).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 198,300 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$37.83 ($26.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,501,490.70 ($5,320,206.17).
About Thorney Technologies
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.