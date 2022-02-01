Insider Selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) VP Sells 34,072 Shares of Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MKC traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $100.63. 45,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,147. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.