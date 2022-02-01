Insider Selling: Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.52), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,451,734.34).

Jozsef Varadi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wizz Air alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.32), for a total value of £456,100 ($613,202.47).

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded up GBX 123 ($1.65) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,158 ($55.90). 357,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,318.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,660.99. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,600 ($48.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($75.22). The company has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.68) to GBX 6,000 ($80.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.19) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($73.27) to GBX 5,300 ($71.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.19) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.29) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,178.45 ($69.62).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.