Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,475. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.69 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

