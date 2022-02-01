Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,930 shares of company stock worth $4,683,689. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

