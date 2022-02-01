INT Chain Price Tops $0.0240 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a total market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.00286328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

