Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the chip maker will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

