Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. 521,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,942,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

