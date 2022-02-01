Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,284 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $42,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after buying an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after buying an additional 520,355 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $126.66 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.