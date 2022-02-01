Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $52,687,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Invesco by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,985,000 after buying an additional 1,164,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Invesco by 14,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,206,000 after buying an additional 1,120,405 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after buying an additional 1,087,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVZ stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

