Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the December 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000.

IUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

