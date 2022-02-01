IoT Chain (ITC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,093.00

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $92,093.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002178 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050877 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.