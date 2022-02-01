iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 279.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,814 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,509. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.