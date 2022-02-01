iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $117.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

