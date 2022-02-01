iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 5,299.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,594 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 798,000 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,238.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 128,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

