iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 889,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after buying an additional 326,600 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

