iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 134,584 shares.The stock last traded at $69.14 and had previously closed at $69.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.