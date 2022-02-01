iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,021. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.