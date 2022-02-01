iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 512,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 49,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 741,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 68,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54.

