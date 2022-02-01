IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Up 0.6%

IWG plc (LON:IWG) was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289.30 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 285.60 ($3.84). Approximately 2,195,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,167,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.80 ($3.82).

Several research analysts have commented on IWG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.17) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 324.50 ($4.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 285.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 295.23. The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.97.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

