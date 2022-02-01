JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($26.52) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.82) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JCDecaux currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.97 ($26.93).

Shares of DEC opened at €24.26 ($27.26) on Monday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($41.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.91.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

