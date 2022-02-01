Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €160.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €160.00 ($179.78) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of FRA:WAF traded up €3.25 ($3.65) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €116.00 ($130.34). 220,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($172.13). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €133.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €136.30.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.